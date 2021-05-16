A guide to the UAE's public holidays: when is the next long weekend?

na22 uae public holidays Dignitaries and citizens attend the 45th UAE National Day celebrations held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in 2016. Courtesy: Crown Prince Court — Abu Dhabi (Silvia Razgova / Crown Prince Court – Abu Dhabi)

As people across the UAE return to work after the long Eid Al Fitr weekend, many are already planning what to do for the next public holiday.

So, when is the next national holiday?

Arafat Day is expected to fall on Sunday, July 18 – meaning another long weekend is due.

This holiday is considered one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar and marks the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha falls a day after Arafat, meaning residents in both the public and private sector will probably get an additional three-day break.

This would result in a six-day very long weekend.

Eid Al Adha is expected to fall on the evening of Monday, July 19, until the evening of Thursday, July 22.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Eid Retail DXB Retailers are expecting a busy Eid Al Fitr, as shoppers make the most of the holiday. All photos by Antonie Robertson / The National (Antonie Robertson / The National)

Al Adha is Arabic for "the sacrifice". The specific sacrifice this holiday is named after is explained in the Quran, which tells of how Prophet Ibrahim dreamt that God asked him to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

Eid is a time when families and friends come together to celebrate, usually over a meal.

The day begins with early Eid prayers at a mosque and it is customary for a family to have a goat or sheep sacrificed at an abattoir.

Hijri New Year

Less than a month later, on August 12, people can expect another day off for Hijri New Year. The holiday falls on a Thursday, which means another long weekend.

Also referred to as the Islamic New Year, the day marks the beginning of a new lunar year.

Following Hijri New Year, the next public holiday is expected to fall about two months later, on October 21.

Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday

People across the country will get one working day off in October, for Prophet Mohammed's Birthday. It is due to fall on a Thursday. This could mean a three-day weekend.

Commemoration Day and UAE National Day

Commemoration Day is marked on December 1 in memory of Emirati martyrs.

The public holiday, previously known as Martyrs' Day, was initially observed on November 30 but was formally moved to December 1 in 2019.

Commemoration Dayfalls on a Wednesday this year, but will be combined with UAE National Day, which takes place on Thursday, December 2 and Friday, December 3.

With both public holidays put together, people across all seven Emirates will wrap up the end of the year with a four-day weekend.

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes