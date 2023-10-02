President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Qatar for International Horticultural Expo 2023

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has arrived in Qatar on a working visit to attend opening of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha.

Sheikh Mohamed and his delegation were welcomed at Doha International Airport by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Among the delegation are Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Minister of State for Food Security; Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa, UAE ambassador to Qatar.