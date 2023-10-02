Dubai Ruler issues law over use of emblem for the emirate

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a new law regarding the use of the official emblem for the emirate.

On Monday, Sheikh Mohammed stipulated through the law that "This emblem is considered the property of the emirate of Dubai, safeguarded by this Law and its regulations."

Improper use of the emblem or usage by a private company without permission could be punishable by a fine or imprisonment. Photo: Dubai Media Office

The law will come into effect once published in the official gazette.

The design, which depicts a palm tree, a dhow and the word Dubai in both English and Arabic, can be used across government bodies on documents and websites and at official events, whereas private companies may use it with approval.

Using the emblem improperly could lead to fines of between Dh100,000 and Dh500,000 ($121,870 to $609,350) or imprisonment for between three months and five years.

Any non-government agency using the emblem without permission has 30 days to remove it before incurring penalties.