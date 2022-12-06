President Sheikh Mohamed meets Israel's Isaac Herzog in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met Israel's President Isaac Herzog and his wife, First Lady Michal Herzog, at the Shati Palace on Monday.

Mr Herzog is the capital to participate in the Abu Dhabi Space Debate.

Both discussed areas of collaboration that further their interest in promoting progress and stability across the region.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

The meeting highlighted the role of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate in facilitating dialogue between participants in the global space sector to explore opportunities for sustainable growth and collaboration.

They also spoke about the importance of boosting UAE-Israel co-operation in the space sector.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court; and Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE's ambassador to Israel.