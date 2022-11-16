Dubai Ruler says public and private sectors to tackle challenges together

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has welcomed government and business officials to a majlis.

He spoke of the need for the public and private sectors to work closely and for young people to be involved in the nation's progress.

Sheikh Mohammed further expressed "his appreciation for the efforts undertaken by various stakeholders to accelerate the UAE’s development journey and meet the needs of the community", a statement on his website said.

He welcomed visitors to the majlis at Zabeel Palace on Tuesday evening.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince and chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

"During the meeting, His Highness said that development is a continuous process aimed at achieving the nation’s goals and aspirations," the statement said.

"He highlighted the importance of partnerships between the public and private sectors to help realise the vision of the UAE and Dubai and accelerate the country’s development.

"The meeting also discussed efforts to further improve government services and enhance the business-friendly legislative framework, which is vital to consolidate Dubai’s status as a preferred investment destination."

.@HHShkMohd, in the presence of @HamdanMohammed & @MaktoumMohammed, meets with a number of local dignitaries, heads of Dubai Government entities, and businessmen at his Majlis in the Zabeel Palace in #Dubai.https://t.co/ObWKU9OZIG pic.twitter.com/unCEZ3Gax7 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 16, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed spoke of the importance of exploring new public-private partnerships and "discovering solutions to challenges that stand in the way of co-operation between the two sectors".

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of the Dubai Media Council and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.