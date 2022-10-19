Sharjah census teams to begin collecting data on Thursday

The first phase of a citywide census for Sharjah will begin on Thursday.

The Department of Statistics and Community Development said 300 trained personnel would begin to visit all homes, buildings, businesses and other facilities to collect initial data from families and individuals.

The You Count Sharjah Census 2022 aims to build a clear picture of the emirate's demographics and help the government shape development plans.

The first listing phase of the project will end on November 20.

The census team will gather data on the nationality of the head of the family, number of family members as well as age, academic and vocational qualification of each member, contact information, and primary language for communications.

Data collected on buildings will include name, type, number of storeys, entrances, and occupancy and whether it is a residential or commercial building.

Information about housing will include number, characteristics, function, status and number of rooms, while business data will feature name, type, activity, number of workers and employees and their nationalities.

The department has urged both Emiratis and residents to participate and said information provided will remain confidential.

The census team members will carry an identification tag and wear vests with DSCD and Sharjah Census 2022 logos.

The self-counting stage of the process will follow the listing phase and will require all citizens and residents to fill out census forms.

“The comprehensive listing phase is the most critical and important period in the census, as it translates our experience in overcoming the challenges we faced previously,” said Abdullah Al Kadeed, director of the statistics department at DSCD.

“We call on all nationals and residents, families and individuals alike, SMEs, and private sector companies in the emirate to co-operate with the census teams, as it benefits everyone and contributes to advancing the development of the emirate’s services.”

“The census provides relevant entities with accurate data and comprehensive information to formulate developmental plans and strategies to support all segments of the community in the emirate.

“Every piece of information provided to the census teams contributes to serving the community, whose members are an integral part of Sharjah’s comprehensive developmental plan.”

Ruler says census to make voices heard

The 2022 Sharjah Census was launched in September.

Sharjah’s overall population according to its latest census in 2015 was 1,405,843, with Emiratis accounting for 12 per cent of this number.

Preliminary results of the census will be shared with Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, in March 2023.

Sheikh Dr Sultan this month called on people to take part in the emirate's census.

During the live radio programme Al Khat Al Mubasher (The Direct Line), he told listeners the You Count Sharjah Census 2022 matters because it will provide data that is otherwise difficult to collate from different departments.

“Its hard to ask this and that department for data, therefore the census is very important,” said Sheikh Dr Sultan.

“It will help provide the information that is needed for wider studies which will subsequently turn into projects, decrees, buildings and funding.”

He said the projects would vary across different sectors, such as housing and education.

“It will also lead to a change in the administrative structure in the emirate and the powers of districts councils in Sharjah, a change that will make the voices of people better heard,” said Sheikh Dr Sultan.