Abu Dhabi Awards: last chance to nominate UAE's unsung heroes

Nominations for the Abu Dhabi Awards scheme — that recognises people who make an important contribution to society but often go unnoticed — close in a few days.

Entries for the awards, which are given every two years, must be received by October 10.

This highest civilian honour recognises people who show commitment, selflessness and inspire others, said officials.

Since 2005, the jury has received more than 250,000 nominations from people of 135 nationalities. Of these, 92 people from 16 nationalities have received the award.

In previous years, recipients have been honoured for their contributions to fields including health care, education, the environment and preserving the UAE's heritage.

Last year, while Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President Sheikh Mohamed honoured 12 people at a ceremony held at Qasr Al Hosn.

The awards were established by the late Sheikh Khalifa to honour UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Their tagline this year is: ‘Who represents goodness to you?’

The awards recognise contributions from anyone committed to improving UAE society — regardless of age, gender, nationality and place of residence.

Nominations can be submitted on the Abu Dhabi Awards website www.abudhabiawards.ae.

Abu Dhabi Awards 2021 - in pictures