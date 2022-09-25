Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian foreign minister in New York

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance co-operation between the two countries. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The two ministers reviewed a number of issues on the agenda of the General Assembly, state news agency Wam reported.

"Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of strengthening international co-operation to consolidate the pillars of stability and peace in the region, and achieve the aspirations of its peoples for further development and prosperity," Wam said.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for International Co-operation Reem Al Hashimy; Minister of State Khalifa Al Marar; and Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN.