Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II dies - follow the latest news as the world mourns

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, on Sunday offered his condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, during a visit to the British embassy in Abu Dhabi.

He highlighted the strong and historic friendship that the queen had with the UAE and her global status as a role model of wisdom, moderation and tolerance.

Sheikh Abdullah said that Queen Elizabeth “was keen on establishing a distinctive model for constructive cooperation that helped drive prosperity and development in our countries”, state news agency Wam reported.

He wished the UK and its people continuing progress and prosperity under King Charles III.