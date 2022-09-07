President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Liz Truss on becoming UK prime minister

President Sheikh Mohamed has congratulated Liz Truss on becoming prime minister of the UK.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also sent his congratulations to the new leader of the Conservative Party.

President Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: "Congratulations to Liz Truss on her appointment as UK Prime Minister.

"I wish her every success and look forward to working jointly to further strengthen the longstanding ties between our two countries and to support peace and prosperity both in our region and around the world."

Congratulations to Liz Truss on her appointment as UK Prime Minister. I wish her every success and look forward to working jointly to further strengthen the longstanding ties between our two countries and to support peace and prosperity both in our region and around the world. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 7, 2022

Ms Truss, who succeeds Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister, used her first leadership appearance in Parliament on Wednesday to commit to a £100 billion-plus plan to support households and businesses hit by rising energy costs, as she ruled out imposing a windfall tax on energy companies to offset soaring bills.