European Council's Charles Michel arrives in UAE

President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday on a working visit to the UAE.
Upon his arrival at Al Bateen Airport in the capital, he was welcomed by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, as well as a number of officials.
رئيس المجلس الأوروبي يصل إلى الدولة في زيارة عمل#وام https://t.co/FRptj9TMEA pic.twitter.com/EPD8ePdTfz— وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) September 7, 2022
Earlier this week, Mr Michel was in Doha for the opening of the EU Delegation in Qatar.
Updated: September 07, 2022, 7:08 PM