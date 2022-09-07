European Council's Charles Michel arrives in UAE

He was welcomed by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

President of the European Council Charles Michel arrives in the UAE. Photo: Wam
The National
Sep 07, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday on a working visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at Al Bateen Airport in the capital, he was welcomed by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, as well as a number of officials.

Earlier this week, Mr Michel was in Doha for the opening of the EU Delegation in Qatar.

Updated: September 07, 2022, 7:08 PM
