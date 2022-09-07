European Council's Charles Michel arrives in UAE

President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday on a working visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at Al Bateen Airport in the capital, he was welcomed by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, as well as a number of officials.

رئيس المجلس الأوروبي يصل إلى الدولة في زيارة عمل#وام https://t.co/FRptj9TMEA pic.twitter.com/EPD8ePdTfz — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) September 7, 2022

Earlier this week, Mr Michel was in Doha for the opening of the EU Delegation in Qatar.