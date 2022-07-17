Sheikh Mohamed invites Turkmenistan leader for visit

Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedow has received a written message from President Sheikh Mohamed, inviting him to visit the UAE.

This invitation was presented when Mr Berdimuhamedow met Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei and his delegation at the Presidential Palace in Ashgabat, during their visit to Turkmenistan.

Mr Berdimuhamedow became leader of his country in March.

At the meeting, Mr Al Mazrouei conveyed to Mr Berdimuhamedow the greetings of Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, wishing him and the people of Turkmenistan further progress and prosperity.

Mr Berdimuhamedow reciprocated the greetings of the UAE leaders, wishing them and the people of Emirates continued successes, news agency Wam reported.

Mr Al Mazrouei also met Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Rasit Meredow and reviewed with him ways of developing bilateral relations across all fields.