Zaki Nusseibeh selected as first Emirati member of prestigious French academy

Zaki Nusseibeh, cultural adviser to the UAE President, has become the first Emirati to be selected as an overseas member of a prestigious French institute.

The long-serving diplomat, who is chancellor of UAE University, said he welcomed the “honour and responsibility” of becoming an associate foreign member of L'Académie des Sciences Morales et Politiques (the Academy of Moral and Political Sciences).

He joined at a ceremony held by the Institut de France in Paris, a society established in 1795 and comprised of five academies of which the Academy of Moral and Political Sciences is the youngest.

Mr Nusseibeh joins a foreign membership roll which includes Pope Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, Juan Carlos of Spain, the UK's Prince Charles, and Prince Hassan bin Talal of Jordan.

The academy is dedicated to promoting dialogue between the disciplines of the human sciences (philosophy, psychology, sociology, law, economics, politics, history, and geography) to shed light on issues and challenges of the present day.

Mr Nusseibeh has been recognised for his contribution to the UAE government, including bolstering the country's cultural foundations and supporting foreign affairs, in particular helping to forge closer links between the Emirates and France.

The installation ceremony was presided over by the president of the academy, Professor Emeritus of Arabic and religious philosophy Rémi Brague. Prof Brague specialises in Islamic, Jewish, and Christian thought of the Middle Ages.

Mr Nusseibeh was presented by the perpetual secretary of the academy, Professor Jean-Robert Pitte.

Tribute to 'citizen of the world'

Prof Pitte presented him as “a citizen of the world, a representative of an Orient open to all cultures, and a peacemaker, a mission inscribed in the genes of his family for nearly 14 centuries”.

Zaki Nusseibeh, cultural adviser to the UAE President and chancellor of the UAE University, gives an address at the Paris ceremony. Photo: Wam

He noted that Nusseibeh is the author of numerous publications devoted to cultural diplomacy, the fight against extremism, and the pursuit of tolerance.

In an address to the audience, Mr Nusseibeh said his election was in large part the result of his country's values.

“There is great historical meaning in the election to the academy of its first member from the Arabian Gulf region and, moreover, that the honour and responsibility is granted to me as a UAE citizen,” he said.

“Indeed, I conclude a necessary connection between my own professional and intellectual growth and my life's milieu. Therefore, the distinction of my election belongs not to me. It is rather testament to the values, aspirations, and capacities of the UAE and the inspirational individuals I have encountered there. The UAE is a country rooted in the true heritage of Islam, thus prioritising the dignity of human life.

“The UAE's national vision and strategies resonate with the pursuit of tolerance, empathy, and compassion. They express the forcefully and fundamentally humanitarian values that reflect its Islamic teachings. Its leadership and governance are devoted to ensuring each of its residents has equal access to the security, resources, and opportunity necessary for a healthy, safe, and purposeful life.

“Furthermore, the UAE's horizons have always expanded beyond its shores to promote international openness, co-operation, and charity,” Mr Nusseibeh said.

“This worldview recognises that our national welfare is interdependent with global well-being. Above all, the nation advocates peaceful coexistence both within the diverse, multicultural communities housed in its territories, and between countries and peoples of the world.”