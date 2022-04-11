Chinese ambassador to UAE receives special honour

The Chinese ambassador to the UAE has been awarded Zayed the Second Medal by President Sheikh Khalifa, in recognition of the efforts he made during his tenure.

Ambassador Ni Jian received the honour from Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, in a ceremony on Saturday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

Ms Al Hashimy stressed the UAE's keenness to strengthen its partnership with China "in all domains”, praising the ambassador's contribution to developing the relationship during his time here, state news agency Wam reported.

She thanked the diplomat for his work and wished him success in future assignments.

The medal has previously been awarded to other envoys, including John Rakolta, who served as US ambassador to the UAE from 2019 to 2021.