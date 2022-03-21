Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid briefed on community farming for disabled and elderly

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, was briefed on Monday on how the Ministry of Community Development is providing greenhouses for disabled people and senior citizens in the UAE.

Following the visit, Sheikh Mohammed said the provision of community farming has many health and social benefits.

“Today, I was briefed on the experience of community farming, where the Ministry of Community Development provides the requirements of greenhouses for people of determination and senior citizens,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

“This move assists them in attaining a lifestyle that has many health, physical and social benefits through this beautiful agricultural activity.”