Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Congolese PM at Expo 2020 Dubai

The pair discussed bilateral relations and enhancing co-operation in all sectors

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, with Anatole Collinet Makosso, the Congolese prime minister, at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday. Photo: Wam
The National
Feb 6, 2022

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation met Anatole Collinet Makosso, the prime minister of the Republic of Congo, at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday.

During the meeting, the pair discussed bilateral relations and ways to improve co-operation in all areas.

They also touched on issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and global developments.

Read More
Expo 2020 Dubai hosts colourful celebrations for India’s Republic Day

Mr Makosso also attended the Congolese country day event at the expo on Friday.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Makosso spoke about the promising opportunities for co-operation and partnership among other participating countries at Expo.

Mr Makosso said his country looks forward to boosting co-operation with the UAE in various fields.

Updated: February 6th 2022, 5:01 PM
CongoSheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed holds talks with Congolese PM
An image that illustrates this article Record marriage grants distributed to eligible Emirati grooms
An image that illustrates this article UAE leaders hail Queen Elizabeth II as she marks platinum jubileeStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Three flown to hospital after car falls into Ras Al Khaimah valley