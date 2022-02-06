Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Congolese PM at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation met Anatole Collinet Makosso, the prime minister of the Republic of Congo, at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday.

During the meeting, the pair discussed bilateral relations and ways to improve co-operation in all areas.

They also touched on issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and global developments.

Mr Makosso also attended the Congolese country day event at the expo on Friday.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Makosso spoke about the promising opportunities for co-operation and partnership among other participating countries at Expo.

Mr Makosso said his country looks forward to boosting co-operation with the UAE in various fields.