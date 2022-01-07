Sharjah Police seize more than 6,700 motorbikes in 2021 for breaking traffic rules

Officers say many of the accidents reported in the emirate involved delivery drivers

Sharjah Police seize hundreds of motorcycles and bikes in a safety drive. Photo: Sharjah Police
Kelly Clarke
Jan 7, 2022

Thousands of motorbikes were confiscated in Sharjah in 2021 as part of a safety drive by the emirate’s police.

More than 6,700 motorcyclists were caught breaking rules during a long-term traffic safety campaign launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior.

In a statement on social media, Sharjah Police said officers confiscated 6,705 motorbikes in 2021.

Lt Col Mohammed Alai Al Naqbi, director of Sharjah Police's Traffic and Patrol department, said delivery drivers were among those targeted as part of the campaign.

He said many of the motorbike accidents reported in the emirate involved delivery drivers.

Last year, Sharjah Police carried out 12 awareness campaigns across the city to alert motorists to the dangers of reckless driving.

The campaigns were intended to drive down the number of road accidents and deaths in Sharjah.

The force called on motorcyclists to comply with the rules of the road and reminded them to wear the correct safety gear, including helmets and high visibility vests, to protect themselves and others.

