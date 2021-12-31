Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Yemeni PM in Abu Dhabi

The two leaders discussed ways to develop ties between their countries

The National
Dec 31, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Yemen's Prime Minister Dr Maeen Abdulmalik in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The two leaders discussed ways to develop stronger ties between their countries and also reviewed the humanitarian situation and latest developments in Yemen.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on several issues and developments of common interest.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE remains keen to continue its support for Yemen to ensure its security and stability.

Read More
Yemen: 2021 ending on tragic note for civilians, says UN
Southern Yemeni forces sent to drive Houthis from oil-rich Shabwa province

Dr Abdulmalik thanked the UAE for its developmental and humanitarian support for Yemen, which includes contributions towards rehabilitating vital facilities and developing infrastructure.

He also praised the efforts of the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia, and its role in supporting the Yemeni people.

Updated: December 31st 2021, 6:42 PM
UAEYemen
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Yemeni PM in Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: we look forward to 2022 'with hope and optimism for the future'
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid writes New Year poem
An image that illustrates this article UAE welcomes new year with optimism and confidence