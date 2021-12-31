Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Yemeni PM in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Yemen's Prime Minister Dr Maeen Abdulmalik in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The two leaders discussed ways to develop stronger ties between their countries and also reviewed the humanitarian situation and latest developments in Yemen.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on several issues and developments of common interest.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE remains keen to continue its support for Yemen to ensure its security and stability.

Dr Abdulmalik thanked the UAE for its developmental and humanitarian support for Yemen, which includes contributions towards rehabilitating vital facilities and developing infrastructure.

He also praised the efforts of the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia, and its role in supporting the Yemeni people.