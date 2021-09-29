Sheikh Khalifa thanked by Greek president for UAE help with wildfires

Katerina Sakellaropoulou shared Greece's gratitude with the ruler

Sheikh Khalifa, President of the UAE, received thanks from his Greek counterpart for UAE assistance with wildfires.

Sep 29, 2021

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, President of the UAE, has received a letter from the Greek president thanking him for the UAE's assistance in extinguishing wildfires that swept the Mediterranean country in August.

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou shared her country's expression of gratitude during the difficult period and said her people would remember the kind gesture, a report from Wam said.

The UAE established an air bridge with Greece as fires ravaged the country, through which it sent supplies to help contain damage and aid civilians.

The government and its largest charity, Emirates Red Crescent, also provided a helicopter to douse flames and a large quantity of firefighting equipment.

Greece faces 'ecological disaster' from raging wildfires

Ms Sakellaropoulou said many countries around the world experienced the same devastating wildfires. Governments have been urged to tackle climate change before the situation escalates further.

The fires in Greece this summer left hundreds homeless and forced thousands to flee, while causing economic and environmental devastation.

Greece was only one of several countries in the Mediterranean region that were hit by a savage fire season, which authorities have blamed on climate change.

Updated: September 29th 2021, 1:57 PM
