Moroccan army chief pays tribute to UAE soldiers during memorial visit

A Moroccan army chief during a visit to Abu Dhabi's military memorial on Tuesday paid tribute to Emirati soldiers who lost their lives in service of their country.

Gen Belkhair El Farouk, inspector general of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument and attended a guard of honour ceremony at Wahat Al Karama.

The monument is made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership and the people of the Emirates and its armed forces.

Gen El Farouk was welcomed at the site by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, executive director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

During a tour of the memorial he was told how it represents the bravery and heroism of UAE soldiers, as well as the noble values of the country.

Gen El Farouk wrote in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the sacrifices made by martyrs in the UAE.