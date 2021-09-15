President Sheikh Khalifa establishes Family Care Authority

The new body will support the work of Abu Dhabi's Department of Community Development

President Sheikh Khalifa established two new authorities to serve Abu Dhabi

The National
Sep 15, 2021

President Sheikh Khalifa has launched a new authority to promote family stability in Abu Dhabi.

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa issued a law to establish the Family Care Authority, which will form part of the emirate's existing Department of Community Development.

The new body will support efforts to forge strong family units and will provide a standardised model for governing family cases.

It will be tasked with assessing the needs of families in the capital and providing services to improve their quality of life.

Members of the authority will undertake research into family care and propose legislation aimed at bolstering family care services.

The Family Care Authority aims to enhance awareness of the important role played by the family in society.

New creative sector authority formed

Sheikh Khalifa also announced the formation of a new regulating body for Abu Dhabi's creative sector.

The Creative Media Authority will be part of the Department of Culture and Tourism.

"The authority aims to enhance the growth of the emirate’s creative sector by acting as a regulatory and supervisory body for private sector companies in the creative industries, and ensuring the infrastructure is in place for creative industries to expand and thrive," Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

The body's mission statement will include shaping initiatives to attract and develop small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and supporting the gaming and esports industries in the capital.

Updated: September 15th 2021, 1:48 PM
