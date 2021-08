UAE introduces law to hold ministers and senior officials to account

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE is 'a state of law'.

The UAE has introduced new legislation for investigations and complaints against government ministers and senior officials.

The measures allow the Attorney General to impose travel bans and freeze bank accounts if a person is suspected of wrongdoing.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, provided details of the move on Tuesday. He said President Sheikh Khalifa had approved the new law.

"Today my brother, President Sheikh Khalifa, approved a decree law on questioning ministers and senior officials of the UAE," he said.

"The Public Prosecution will be the authority in charge. It will receive complaints and reports against any of the senior officials and will refer them for investigation in co-ordination with the Cabinet.

"The Attorney General can ban travel for any official and freeze their accounts if needed and [the official] can be can removed from their job as a result of any administrative or financial offences.

"Our nation is a nation of law and preserving the transparency and integrity of the federal government is top priority."

