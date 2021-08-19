Australian Prime Minister thanks UAE for Afghan evacuation efforts

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked the UAE for its support in helping his country's citizens leave Afghanistan safely. AFP

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked the UAE for its help in securing the safe exit of his country's citizens from Afghanistan.

Mr Morrison expressed his gratitude to the Emirates during a phone call to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The Australian leader also praised the UAE for its work in bringing diplomats from a number of countries to safety since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan.

On Thursday, a military evacuation flight from Afghanistan carrying hundreds of people arrived in Dubai.

This latest flight carried British citizens, embassy staff and Afghans covered by the UK government's Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

The UK and France have also hailed the UAE for its support in securing the safe exit of citizens from Afghanistan.

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m; Winner: AF Arrab, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m; Winner: AF Mahaleel, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel. 3.15pm: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum handicap (TB) Dh200,000 2,000m; Winner: Dolmen, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m; Winner: Amang Alawda, Sandro Paiva, Bakhit Al Ketbi. 4.15pm: The Crown Prince of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh200,000 1,200m; Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 4.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m; Winner: Al Jazi, Jesus Rosales, Eric Lemartinel.

