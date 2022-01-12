Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits South Korea and Brazil pavilions at Expo 2020

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited the pavilions of South Korea and Brazil at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.

During his visit to the South Korea pavilion, located in the Mobility District, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the pavilion’s unique structure and design.

Spanning 4,650 square metres, the pavilion is among the largest, featuring a facade that constantly changes throughout the day, based on its surroundings.

He was also briefed on the use of advanced mobility solutions. Under the theme ‘Smart Korea, Moving the World to You’, the pavilion uses giant displays that offer an interactive experience that blends the real and virtual environments.

Sheikh Mohammed was also told about the diverse products and cultural programmes featured at the pavilion that shed light on different aspects of the South Korean civilisation, as well as the country’s customs and traditions.

His next stop was Brazil's pavilion, which is located at the Sustainability District. Under the theme “Together for Sustainable Development”, the pavilion highlights Brazil’s natural ecosystem and the programmes launched in the country to preserve the environment and address climate change.

The pavilion allows visitors to take a closer look at Brazil’s biodiversity and rich culture, and it recreates the sights, sounds and aromas of the Amazon basin.

At the end of his tour, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the efforts being made globally to enhance sustainable development, preserve natural resources and adopt technological solutions to combat the most pressing challenges facing humanity.

He said the mega event offers a platform to explore new collaborations that can help create a better future for the world.