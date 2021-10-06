Afghanistan is at last ready to join the Expo 2020 family of nations

LIVE BLOG: Latest coverage from Expo 2020 Dubai

It’s a few days late, and against the odds, but Afghanistan’s pavilion is about to open at Expo 2020.

After standing empty for the first days of Expo, the pavilion is being filled with treasure that includes antique jewellery, amber and rugs.

The empty space has been the subject of much speculation, but the country’s participation has been saved with the support of Omer Rahimy, whose collection is said to be the largest collection of Afghan antiquities outside Afghanistan.

Mr Rahimy fled Afghanistan in the 1970s after the Soviet invasion, and his family now lives in Austria. His interests include promoting Afghan culture and selling imported products such as amber, lapis lazuli, saffron and jewellery.

With his sons and other family members, he arrived in Dubai on the opening day of Expo and has been working day and night to create the pavilion, which, it is stressed, will be run by “the people of Afghanistan” and focus on the riches of its culture.

On the eve of opening, the first curious visitors were already peeking through the half-open door as the final touches were made, with one woman keen to buy a piece of amber jewellery.

The official Expo signage has yet to go up, but the pavilion is in the Sustainability District, in the same building as the popular Saudi fast food chain Al Baik.

Until the signs are ready, the Expo organisers plan to promote the pavilion with the famous image of “the girl with green eyes”, the celebrated National Geographic cover photograph of teenager Sharbat Gula in a refugee camp, taken by Steve McCurry in 1985.

She was arrested in Pakistan in 2016 for having a fake ID card, and returned to Afghanistan, where she was given a home by the government. Her whereabouts since the Taliban takeover is unknown.

The Rahimy family is expected to stay on in Dubai and run the pavilion for the time being. They only lack one more thing – a stamp for the Expo 2020 passports – but promise one is coming.