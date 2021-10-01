Meet 12-year-old Mira Singh, the young star of Expo 2020 Dubai

LIVE BLOG: Updates and live coverage from Expo 2020 Dubai

She captured hearts all around the world as the unofficial star of the Dubai Expo 2020 opening ceremony.

Dubai-born Mira Singh was given the part of a young girl whose journey creates the Expo story at the heart of the show.

She is a showbiz veteran, starting as a child model at the age of six and more recently featuring in commercials for Aldar Properties and Ikea.

Mira has “always loved” performing.

She’s also appeared in a National Day show and is on the shortlist for commemorations for the 50th anniversary of the UAE later this year.

A pupil at JSS International School at Jumeirah Village Circle, Mira’s father is Indian and her mother is from Belarus.

Keeping up her studies meant rehearsals took place in the evenings. “It is sometimes tricky fitting it all in around my schooling, but my principal is very understanding,” Mira said.

She’s also a versatile performer. “I enjoy all types of dance – Indian dance, contemporary dance and hip-hop, and I also love to sing and act,” she said.

Her part in the opening ceremony is described by its creators as “a young local girl observing the challenges of today and representing hope for the future”.

On stage at Al Wasl Plaza, her role included climbing a ladder for a dazzling sequence that showed the creation of the world and guiding blind opera singer Andrea Bocelli on stage for the finale alongside Ellie Goulding, Angelique Kidjo and Andra Day, among others.

“I’ve not only met lots of famous people, but have also been lucky enough to work with them, which has been so exciting. It’s an opportunity I am incredibly grateful for,” Mira said.

Now the show is over, Mira wants to spend more time with her friends and visit the world's fair where she says the UAE, China, Egypt and Russia pavilions are top of her list. “And of course India and Belarus.”