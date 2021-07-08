Eight hotels a hop and a skip from Expo 2020 Dubai

Rove Hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai is the only on-site hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai.

With Expo 2020 Dubai less than three months away, hotels across the city are preparing for an influx of international guests.

Hoteliers predict increased demand in the weeks leading up to the event, which starts on October 1. In the past few years, development close to the 480-hectare site in Dubai South has gained momentum.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 na29 JUN Rove hotel Expo Dubai The hotel's rooftop swimming pool and most of the 300-plus rooms overlook the Al Wasl trellis dome. Photo: Rove Hotels (DANY EID)

Hotels, apartment blocks and a new Dubai Metro line were constructed to cater for people travelling to Expo 2020 Dubai. Here, The National has put together a list of some of the hotels that are only a hop, skip and a jump from the site.

Premier Inn Dubai Investments Park has a rooftop swimming pool, business centre and dining facilities.

Premier Inn

Location: Dubai Investments Park

Rating: 3*

Distance: 5.3 kilometres from Expo 2020 Dubai

This budget hotel is a 15-minute drive from Expo 2020 Dubai and the nearest Dubai Metro station is a 500-metre walk away.

Room prices start at Dh140 ($38) per night but increase to Dh460 in October.

The hotel has a rooftop swimming pool, a business centre and a bar, cafe and restaurant.

Rove Expo 2020 Hotel

Location: Dubai South

Rating: 4*

Distance: On site

This property is the only hotel at the Expo 2020 site. It can be reached through the Mobility Arrival Plaza or the Dubai Metro Arrival Plaza, depending on which transport method you use.

Rooms cost from Dh1,000 a night and include Expo 2020 tickets for the duration of stay.

The hotel’s rooftop swimming pool and most of the 300-plus rooms overlook the Al Wasl Plaza, the “crown jewel” of the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

The Manor by JA in Dubai features 233 rooms as well as a gym, pool and spa.

The Manor Hotel by JA

Location: Jebel Ali

Rating: 4*

Distance: 6.6km from Expo 2020 Dubai

The Manor Hotel by JA is in a prime location for Expo 2020 visitors and it takes 25 minutes to reach the site by car. Al Maktoum airport is a 20-minute drive away.

The hotel has 233 rooms as well as a gym, pool and spa. Rooms start from Dh449 per night for October.

Aloft Me’aisam

Location: Dubai Production City

Rating: 4*

Distance: 9.6km from Expo 2020 Dubai

Sited 9.6 kilometres from the Expo 2020 Dubai site, Aloft Me’aisam Dubai is in a prime location for business and leisure travellers to connect. While there is no direct metro line nearby, there are bus stops near the property that will take guests to the nearest Route 2020 line stations in Discovery Gardens and Al Furjan.

The four-star hotel has spacious rooms with free hotel-wide Wi-Fi. Room rates for October start at Dh491 per night.

Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel has a fully equipped fitness centre and a rooftop pool.

Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel Dubai

Location: Jebel Ali

Rating: 5*

Distance: 8km from Expo 2020 Dubai site

With 396 rooms, this is one of the largest hotels near the Expo 2020 Dubai site. Room rates for October start at Dh705 per night.

The property has a fully equipped fitness centre and a rooftop pool. It is a five-minute walk from Ibn Battuta Metro Station, which connects to Jebel Ali metro and the Route 2020 line.

Courtyard by Marriott Dubai, Green Community

Location: Dubai Investments Park

Rating: 4*

Distance: 5km from Expo 2020 Dubai site

Overlooking a picturesque lake, the Courtyard by Marriott Dubai in the Green Community has outdoor pools for children and adults with a relaxing terrace.

Like many of the hotels that are in demand with Expo 2020 workers and visitors, the property is near the DIP Metro Station on the Route 2020 line, which takes you directly to the entrance gates of the site.

Room rates for October start at Dh259 ($70).

Maisan Hotel is a seven-minute drive from the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Maisan Hotel

Location: Dubai Investments Park

Rating: 4*

Distance: 3.2km from Expo 2020 Dubai site

Maisan Hotel is a seven-minute drive from the Expo 2020 Dubai and a short walk from the new Dubai Investments Park metro station on Route 2020.

Room rates for October start at Dh180 ($49).

Fortune Park Hotel

Location: Dubai Investments Park

Rating: 4*

Distance: 5km from Expo 2020 Dubai site

Sited in Dubai Investments Park, this four-star boutique hotel, with a total of 114 keys, has great access to the Expo 2020 Dubai site via the Route 2020 line on Dubai Metro. Room rates for October start at Dh296 ($80).

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

The currency conundrum Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.” Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould. This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.