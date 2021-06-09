UAE weather: Sunny and hot with some low cloud
Temperatures will reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai today
The weather will be fair in general and some low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times westward.
The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times during the daytime westward and slight in Oman Sea
It will feel humid by night and into Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.
Published: June 9, 2021 04:28 AM