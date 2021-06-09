UAE weather: Sunny and hot with some low cloud

Temperatures will reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai today

The UAE is set for sunshine and some cloud on Wednesday. Victor Besa / The National 
The UAE is set for sunshine and some cloud on Wednesday. Victor Besa / The National 

The weather will be fair in general and some low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times westward.

The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times during the daytime westward and slight in Oman Sea

It will feel humid by night and into Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

Published: June 9, 2021 04:28 AM

