UAE support to restore hurricane-hit Florida Keys reefs delivers hope out of devastation

A partnership between the UAE and the US is proving vital to the restoration of coral cover in the Florida Keys and may offer lessons for reef preservation around the Emirates, experts said.

The UAE made a multimillion-dollar contribution last year to help restore seven reefs in the Florida Keys, which suffered severe damage during Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

To mark World Oceans Day on June 8, the project was the focus of a live online discussion on Monday between the UAE embassy in Washington, DC, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The seven Florida Keys sites retain just 2 per cent of their original coral cover, but the United Way of Collier and the Keys project, to which the UAE contributed $3.5 million (Dh12.9m), aims to increase this to 25 per cent.

“Our partnership came out of a terrible event for Florida, which was the Hurricane Irma,” said Sarah Fangman, superintendent of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

"But I think you and your colleagues had the vision to understand that from a tragedy comes an opportunity, and so this was an opportunity for us to work together to try to advance restoration here."

Ms Fangman said the UAE’s donation, announced in February 2020, was “the first catalyst funding” that provided momentum to the restoration, which involves propagating coral and placing it at reef sites to encourage regrowth.

The grant, part of $10m given by the UAE for Hurricane Irma relief, will also provide scholarships for students in Florida to study marine science, and enable UAE and US coral restoration experts to work together.

UAE funds are also supporting Reef Futures 2021, a conference on restoring coral reefs to be held in Florida in December.

Coral is also being "replanted" off the UAE’s east coast.

World Oceans Day 2021:

Surf instructor Tommy Olsen teachers beginners how to ride the waves in Norway's Lofoten Island in the Arctic Circle. AFP Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship navigates through floating ice in the Arctic Ocean. Reuters A snorkler identifies species growing on the hull of a ship during a marine biology survey in the Indian Ocean in False Bay, Cape Town, South Africa. EPA An iceberg is pictured in the western Antarctic peninsula. AFP Millions of pieces of plastic, micro plastics and debris are seen in the ocean as a free diver collects plastic during the Big Ocean Clean Up in Hermanus, South Africa. EPA Bioluminescent algae glows in the crashing waves as a lifeguard tower sits on an empty beach in Encinitas, California, U.S. Reuters Two men prepare a net to fish in the port of Palo Seco, in the Gulf of Montijo in Mariato, Veraguas, Panama. EPA A sailor assigned to Naval Special Warfare Group 2 conducting military dive operations in the Atlantic Ocean off the East Coast of the United States. AFP The Indian Ocean laps against Koattey wetlands in Hithadhoo, Maldives. Getty Images A plastic bottle floats in the water. Courtesy National Geographic Abu Dhabi World Oceans Day helps to raise awareness of issues blighting the environment, such as plastic pollution. Courtesy National Geographic Abu Dhabi This powerful image highlights the growing problem of plastic pollution. Courtesy National Geographic A species of dolphin, known as the false killer whale, thrives in tropical and subtropical oceans. Courtesy Dr Csaba Geczy. Over 300 kilograms of ghost nets were retrieved by the team of divers cleaning up the ocean in Myanma'rs Mergui Archipelago. Fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island in Australia. AP This satellite image from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a plume of smoke from the Saddleridge wildfire streaming out over the Pacific Ocean. AP The temperature of the world’s oceans is rising dramatically. Reuters From the Great Barrier Reef to the Arabian Gulf and beyond, protecting the seas and oceans is about as urgent an issue as you could hope to find. Getty Images People scoop leaked oil from the vessel MV Wakashio that ran aground and caused oil leakage near Blue bay Marine Park in southeast Mauritius on August 9, 2020. AFP This award-winning image from 2017 proved a striking example of the damage being done to the ocean by discarded rubbish. Justin Hofman

Ms Fangman saw this for herself when diving off Fujairah and said the partnership between the UAE and the US would allow ideas on coral restoration to be exchanged.

“Those kinds of international partnerships allow us all to advance our techniques and science faster,” she said.

Such restoration work in the UAE is crucial, said Hamad Al Jailani, the environment agency’s assistant scientist of marine habitat programmes.

High temperatures and salinity meant coral in the UAE was already at its limit, Mr Al Jailani said.

This makes it harder for them to cope with climate change.

They are suffering more frequent bleaching events, in which the corals expel the algae that live within their tissues, turning the structures white and cutting their food supply.

Mr Al Jailani said a 2017 bleaching event in the UAE reduced coral cover by 65 per cent.

“It’s been slowly recovering over time but we’re always anticipating something around the corner," he said.

"So we’ve redoubled our efforts in rehabilitation and coral conservation."