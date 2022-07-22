UAE weekend weather: temperatures set to top 45°C with chance of rain

Temperatures are set to exceed 45°C in Abu Dhabi at the weekend, with a chance of rain and dust storms in parts of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology expects the mercury in the capital to rise to 45°C on Saturday and 46°C on Sunday.

Slightly cooler weather is expected in Dubai, with highs of 43°C on both Saturday and Sunday.

Respite from the scorching summer heat may come in the form of lower humidity levels than experienced in recent weeks.

Humidity levels have recently topped 90 per cent and were even forecast to hit 100 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in mid-June. However, they are expected to be comfortably lower this weekend.

The NCM expects humidity to peak at 55 per cent in Dubai and 60 per cent in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Humidity will remain relatively low at 55 per cent in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, but could reach 80 per cent in Dubai on the same day.

Cooler weather for Fujairah

For those in search of cooler climes, Fujairah is the place to be for a weekend break. Temperatures in the emirate will peak at 37°C on both Saturday and Sunday, the NCM forecasts.

In its five-day bulletin, the forecaster said conditions will be hot and partly cloudy on Saturday. Winds could hit 40 kilometres an hour, causing dust and sandstorms.

Sunday is set to be a largely hot and dry day, with the possibility of more dust storms sweeping in.

More wet weather on way?

Expand Autoplay A man rides his bicycle during a brief downpour in the Mussaffah industrial area in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

The formation of convective clouds in the eastern and southern parts of the Emirates could lead to rainfall on Saturday, the report said.

The UAE experienced spells of wet weather earlier this month. Thunder was heard rumbling in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, July 6, and rain fell in the suburbs as unsettled summer weather continued.

In Baniyas, a suburb of the capital to the south, there was heavy rain which followed a downpour in Al Ain on Tuesday. In Ghantoot, there were reports of heavy flooding.