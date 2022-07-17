UAE weather forecast: Low cloud and high humidity

UAE residents woke to gloomy skies on Sunday, with low cloud and high humidity.

Temperatures stood at about 35ºC but humidity of up to 80 per cent made it feel like 42ºC, global forecaster AccuWeather's charts showed.

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology said there will be cloud throughout the week.

Highs of 44ºC on the coast and 48ºC in the desert interior are forecast.

There is a chance of rain on Monday and temperatures are predicted to fall to the high thirties or low forties but will rise again by Wednesday, NCM said.

The Gulf has experienced high humidity in recent weeks as the seasons change.

The height of the summer is typically very hot but with much lower humidity.

More humid weather returns in September ― dubbed Sweat-tember by residents ― when the level of moisture in the air reaches its peak.

