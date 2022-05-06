UAE weather: temperatures could hit 45°C with rain possible in the east on Sunday

The UAE is in for a hot day on Friday with cloudy weather and a chance of rain forecast for the weekend.
The National Centre of Meteorology said temperatures could reach 45°C in parts of the country on Friday with humidity hitting 85 per cent.
The lowest temperature expected is 19°C, with the NCM forecasting increasing cloud cover, particularly over the eastern coast.
"[There will be] light to moderate winds," the NCM said. "The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in [the] Oman Sea."
Into the weekend, the NCM forecast more cloud cover and hazy weather over some of the UAE interior.
"Low clouds [could] appear over the eastern coast by morning with a probability of some convective cloud formation over the mountains by afternoon," the NCM said.
Winds could reach speeds of 40kph.
On Sunday, the NCM said there could be a chance of rain in the east.
"[It will be] fair to partly cloudy in general and hazy at times during [the] daytime over some [interior] areas ... with a chance of rainy convective clouds forming eastward by afternoon."
The UAE has gone though a period of unsettled weather with several days of dusty weather.