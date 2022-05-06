UAE weather: temperatures could hit 45°C with rain possible in the east on Sunday

Increased cloud cover also expected in eastern regions

UAE residents can expect a hot day in many areas on Friday. Karim Sahib / AFP
Patrick Ryan
May 06, 2022

The UAE is in for a hot day on Friday with cloudy weather and a chance of rain forecast for the weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology said temperatures could reach 45°C in parts of the country on Friday with humidity hitting 85 per cent.

The lowest temperature expected is 19°C, with the NCM forecasting increasing cloud cover, particularly over the eastern coast.

"[There will be] light to moderate winds," the NCM said. "The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in [the] Oman Sea."

Into the weekend, the NCM forecast more cloud cover and hazy weather over some of the UAE interior.

"Low clouds [could] appear over the eastern coast by morning with a probability of some convective cloud formation over the mountains by afternoon," the NCM said.

Water consumption for irrigation slashed by 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region

Winds could reach speeds of 40kph.

On Sunday, the NCM said there could be a chance of rain in the east.

"[It will be] fair to partly cloudy in general and hazy at times during [the] daytime over some [interior] areas ... with a chance of rainy convective clouds forming eastward by afternoon."

The UAE has gone though a period of unsettled weather with several days of dusty weather.

Dust storm covers UAE - in pictures

Total lack of visability at Jumeirah Beach in Dubai. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

Updated: May 06, 2022, 6:56 AM
