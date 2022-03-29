UAE weather: dusty and windy day with rising temperatures

Tuesday will be another dusty and windy day with temperatures on the rise.

According to forecasters at the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be sunny, although partly cloudy at times.

Temperatures will reach 27°C in Abu Dhabi city and Dubai, but it will be hotter in the south, where temperatures will reach 32°C.

Winds will be gusty during the day, especially over the sea, and will blow sand and dust. They will weaken by night.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be rough, becoming moderate by night. It will be calm to moderate on the Oman Sea.

Humidity will rise overnight, raising the risk of mist and fog over some areas on the coast and inland.

Wednesday will be less dusty and fair in general, with a rise in temperatures to 29°C.

But that could be the last of the more pleasant temperatures for some time.

There will be a more noticeable increase on Thursday, when they are forecast to reach 35°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

They look set to remain in the mid-to-high 30s for some time thereafter.