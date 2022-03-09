UAE weather: warning issued for wind and dust in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

Weather forecasters have issued an alert warning of gusty winds, dust and reduced visibility in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Fresh south-easterly winds with speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour will blow dust and sand over an area stretching from Dubai to the south of the capital, encroaching deep inland.

The alert is in force up to 6pm.

Fresh Southeasterly winds with Speed of 40 km/hr causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 1500 M at times from 07:00 till 18:00 Wednesday 09/03/2022. pic.twitter.com/5lJtnIClKR — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) March 9, 2022

Police in Abu Dhabi warned drivers to take care on the roads and avoid taking videos on their phones.

It will be a hot day, with temperatures of up to 37°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and as high as 39°C in some areas.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be calm.

#Urgent | #Attention #Dust#AbuDhabiPolice urges drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high

winds and dust. And for your safety and for the safety of others on the road, please do not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone. — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) March 9, 2022

Thursday will also be dusty at times, with light to moderate winds.

Temperatures will continue to edge up towards the end of the week, with forecasters predicting highs of 41°C on Friday in the capital and 39°C in Dubai.

Temperatures will fall back a little at the weekend to highs of 37°C on Saturday and 34°C on Sunday. It will be partly sunny and hazy at times.