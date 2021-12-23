UAE weather: Temperature dips again

Temperatures across the UAE will reach a maximum in the high-20s on Thursday, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai forecast to hit a cooler 26°C.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 27°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 19°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 28°C with up to 90 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said that on Thursday there would be low clouds over some areas and winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times by morning, especially over the sea.

Conditions at sea will be rough by morning becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.

The overnight humidity into Friday morning brings the probability of mist over some internal areas.