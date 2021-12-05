UAE weather: fair to partly cloudy

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy in the UAE on Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Temperatures in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai are forecast to peak at 27°C, while humidity could get up to 80 per cent.

More on the environment 3D-printed 'green' villa in Sharjah cuts building and maintenance costs

The winds across the UAE will be light to moderate.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Come night time it will be humid, and Monday morning will likely see mist over some internal areas, especially to the west.