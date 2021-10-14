UAE weather: coastal temperatures expected to dip

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the low-40s on Thursday.

In Dubai the maximum is forecast to reach 37°C, and Abu Dhabi is expected to see 39°C

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 37°C with 90 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 32°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 41°C with up to 80 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Thursday would be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the daytime.

Temperature will tend to decrease over coastal areas and there will be light to moderate winds

The night-time humidity brings the probability of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas on Friday.