More than half of young people 'extremely worried' about climate change

More than half of the world’s young people are fretting about the future of the planet as a result of climate change, a new study has revealed.

The same report, which asked for the views of 10,000 young people aged 16-25 around the globe, said almost 60 per cent were feeling either very worried or extremely worried.

Almost half of respondents, 45 per cent, said climate change had affected their daily lives directly.

Quote People have often suggested climate change is only an issue for the privileged white middle-class in developed countries Panu Pihkala

Three quarters of those polled said “the future was frightening” with almost two thirds stating global governments were failing young people and lying about the actions they had taken to address climate change.

“It’s very clear young people are morally angry at what they see as inaction on climate change by the key decision-makers,” Panu Pihkala, a researcher from the University of Helsinki, told The National.

“Young people feel they have been betrayed by governments and they are frustrated because many of them are not able to vote yet and influence change.”

The Ossoue glacier is the highest and largest in the French Pyrenees. Specialists suggest it is likely to disappear by 2050 due to climate change. AFP

The study was carried out by academics from a host of global institutes and led by the University of Bath in England.

It canvassed the views of young people in 10 countries: Australia, United States, United Kingdom, India, Nigeria, the Philippines, Finland, Portugal, Brazil and France.

The range of countries was crucial to shattering misconceptions about who is affected most by climate change, said Mr Pihkala, who co-authored the report.

“People have often suggested climate change is only an issue for the privileged white middle-class in developed countries,” he said.

“Now we have a huge amount of data that shows it’s just as much a problem for young people in developing countries.”

Almost 40 per cent of young people said they were afraid to have children due to their concerns over climate change.

The majority of respondents, 55 per cent, said climate change meant they would have fewer opportunities than their parents.

A huge 83 per cent said previous generations had failed to take care of the planet while more than half, 52 per cent, said climate change would threaten family security.

While the report made for grim reading on the whole, Mr Pihkala said it still gave reason to be optimistic for the future.

A hunger-striking climate activist has his blood pressure measured in a protest tent camp near the German Parliament in Berlin. AFP

“Anxiety and anger are rational responses to climate change but they also represent a sign of hope that future generations are properly aware of the issue’s importance,” he said.

“There is a strong sense of urgency among young people.”

The study concluded that there was widespread psychological concern among young people across the world, warning that “such high levels of distress, functional impact and feelings of betrayal will negatively affect the mental health of children and young people”.

The report also suggested that continued inaction on climate issues by governments could amount to a breach of international human rights law.

“This study paints a horrific picture of widespread climate anxiety in our children and young people,” said Caroline Hickman, from the Climate Psychology Alliance and co-lead author on the study.

“It suggests for the first time that high levels of psychological distress in youth is linked to government inaction.

“Our children’s anxiety is a completely rational reaction given the inadequate responses to climate change they are seeing from governments. What more do governments need to hear to take action?”

Mitzi Tan, who took part in the report, told the authors that her anxiety related to climate change was so drastic that she grew up worrying about drowning in her own bedroom.

“Society tells me that this anxiety is an irrational fear that needs to be overcome – one that healthy coping mechanisms will fix,” the 23-year-old from the Philippines said.

“At its root, our climate anxiety comes from this feeling of betrayal because of government inaction."

Did you know? Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

