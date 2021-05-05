Emirati family rescued after wall collapses at their home during fierce storms

na27 APR fujairah rain Heavy rainfall hammered parts of Fujairah on Monday. All images Courtesy The National Centre of Meteorology (Ravindranath Kantharaju)

An Emirati family were rescued after a wall collapsed at their home in Fujairah as storms swept through the emirate.

Fujairah Police came to the aid of the occupants and secured shelter for them at a hotel with the support of Fujairah Charity Association.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, which occurred in the Baseera area on Tuesday.

Teams from the community police department provided the family with support.

Officials did not reveal how many family members were affected.



Fujairah and other parts of the country were hit by heavy rain this week, causing flash flooding in some areas.

Police advised motorists not to drive near wadis and said traffic patrols had been increased to ensure a smooth traffic flow during the hazardous conditions.

Videos posted to Storm Centre, a social media channel dedicated to extreme weather, showed downpours in the Al Badiya and Dadna areas in Fujairah.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a warning about more unsettled weather ahead, with potential rain in the east forecast until Thursday.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

