Coronavirus: 85 per cent of Dubai teachers vaccinated with first dose

FIELD HOSPITAL-DXB Dubai Parks and Resorts vaccination centre accepts people from 9am to 5pm. People can receive Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech

More than eight in 10 private school teachers in Dubai have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The number of teachers who got the first dose increased from 70 per cent to 85 per cent in two weeks, the emirate's private school regulator announced.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has been taking to social media to encourage schools to get teachers inoculated.

Just two weeks ago, 70% of Dubai's school staff had at least one dose of the vaccine. Today, that number has jumped to 85%. Well done to all school staff in Dubai - our education community thanks you 🙏🏻❤️ #OneForAllDubai pic.twitter.com/bVXCHWJhWd — KHDA (@KHDA) May 3, 2021

Dubai has 210 private schools, and those that have a majority of their staff vaccinated get a special mention from the authorities.

"A big (virtual) bear hug to Ranches Primary School, Kings School Al Barsha, Lycée Français Int'l, Victory Heights Primary School & Hartland Int'l School - 93% of staff vaccinated!" KHDA wrote on Twitter.

In April, it said teachers and staff at schools in Dubai who are eligible for a vaccine but have not taken it must undergo weekly PCR tests at their own expense.

A delicious chocolate cake to Al Mawakeb Garhoud, Sunmarke School, Amity School, Kings School Nad Al Sheba, & Int'l School of Choueifat - 91% of their staff have been vaccinated! #OneForAllDubai @Mawakeb_Garhoud @SunmarkeDubai @amityschooldxb @KingsNadAlSheba pic.twitter.com/Kxsxt3o7lx — KHDA (@KHDA) May 2, 2021

Staff not eligible for the vaccine or who have had their first dose would be exempt from testing.

In January, 60 per cent of private education staff – 15,000 people – in Abu Dhabi received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine following a two-week vaccination drive organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, the

emirate's private school regulator.

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km