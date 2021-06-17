Abu Dhabi private schools set to return to in-person lessons for next academic year

The decision follows a consultation with parents, teachers, principals and school operators

Pupils waiting to sit for the Mathematics grade 11 exams at Gems Cambridge International School in Baniyas in 2020. iGSCE and A-level students at UAE schools following the British curriculum will not take exams this year. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved the physical return of students to schools for the next academic year.

The decision follows a consultation with parents, teachers, principals and school operators across Abu Dhabi, conducted in May and June this year.

The decision comes as more than 80 per cent of teachers and school staff, including all maintenance and security teams, are vaccinated.

Abu Dhabi's long term strategy has aimed to return pupils to the classroom as soon as possible whilst keeping everyone safe.

While we believe that remote learning is not a perfect substitute for physical learning, we must ensure that everyone is comfortable to return to in-school instruction as much as possible

Sara Musallam, Adek

The decision to return pupils to the classroom was made through a collaboration between health authorities, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) and related government authorities.

"The pandemic has tested the resolve of teachers, parents, and school staff, our unsung heroes, who came together and have gone to incredible lengths to ensure that our children receive the best education possible during these challenging times," said Sara Musallam, Chairwoman of ADEK.

"While we believe that remote learning is not a perfect substitute for physical learning, we must ensure that everyone is comfortable to return to in-school instruction as much as possible."

The decision to resume in-person lessons was partly due to an independent survey of more than 117,000 parents representing more than 230,000 students across private, public and charter schools.

The survey included both UAE citizens and expats in what was labelled the Parents Survey on Schools Reopening.

88 per cent of parents said it would be better for the children to be back in the physical classroom.

Parents also expressed the opinion that increased vaccination figures would make them more confident about the decision to return to in-person learning.

Sharjah offers Covid-19 vaccination to all Ministry of Education employees

UAE head teachers urge older pupils to take the Covid-19 vaccine to keep schools safe

Hundreds of pupils at Abu Dhabi's UK-curriculum schools sit crucial exams

The Pfizer vaccine is currently available for children over 12, and a study into the efficacy of Sinopharm on children as young as three was launched recently.

The survey also showed that parents are comfortable reducing physical distancing requirements, which will enable students to attend school more days per week.

The committee stressed the importance of coordination between schools in the emirate and ADEK to ensure that schools are ready to receive students of all levels at the start of the academic year.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee will continue working with the schooling community and health authority and will update the protocols for reopening schools very soon.

School operational protocols related to Covid-19 will be published by 15 August.

The committee also approved providing full-time remote learning as an option to parents who request it, if offered by their child’s school.

Adek highlighted that the physical return to schools would be continuously monitored and evaluated to ensure ongoing safety, saying and that it relies on the cooperation of the entire school community in following precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and school staff.

Earlier this week, the UAE’s new public school operator said pupils will complete the academic year on June 30 as planned.

Emirates Schools Establishment, the operator for government schools and kindergartens across the UAE, said last month that pupils in grades four to 12 at the UAE’s state schools will sit online exams in June. Pupils in grades one to three will not sit exams and will be given marks based on assessment.

ESE approved a plan for the remaining school days of the current academic year and will continue with distance learning after the examination period on June 17, state news agency Wam reported.

The schools’ operator said third-term exams mark the end of the curriculum but not the end of the current academic year.

Updated: June 17, 2021 09:36 PM

