A guide to Dubai’s new private schools and their fees

Ten new private schools are set to open in Dubai during the 2021-22 academic year, with many gearing up to welcome pupils from September.

The new openings will increase Dubai's number of schools to 220 and will create 15,000 new school places.

The schools are in the districts of Tilal Al Ghaf, Al Warqa, Al Karama, Al Barsha, City Walk, Mirdif, Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawaneej and Al Rashidiya.

More than 286,500 pupils already study at private schools in the emirate.

Here's our guide to the eight that have set out their fee structures and opening dates.

Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai

A rendering of the atrium at Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai. Courtesy: Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai

One of UK’s oldest schools is to open its first branch in Dubai this year.

The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai will boast capacity for 2,100 pupils when complete and offer GCSE and A-level qualifications.

In the UK, the school is ranked among the best for GCSE and A-level results.

Located in Tilal Al Ghaf, between Motor City and Sports City, the 40,000-square-metre facility will have a 25-metre swimming pool.

In its first year, the school is offering a 20 per cent discount and fees will range from Dh60,000 in foundation stage one to Dh77,600 in year six.

The school places an emphasis on teaching children perseverance, reflection, and imagination.

Curriculum: UK

Fees: Dh60,000 in foundation stage one to Dh77,600 in year six

Location: In Tilal Al Ghaf, between Motor City and Sports City

Planned opening date: September

Dubai Schools Al Barsha and Mirdif

Dubai Schools will initially be open to children in preschool to Grade 4. Courtesy: Taaleem

Two new affordable schools are due to open in September.

Operating under the Dubai Schools name, they will be run by a private sector operator with government funding, under a new model for the city.

Dubai Schools will be operated by Taaleem, one of the country’s top education providers, and will be regulated by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

The schools will initially be open to those in preschool to Grade 4 and higher year groups will be added as pupils graduate.

The American curriculum is a 12-year system from pre-KG to Grade 12 with a full American High School Diploma.

Dubai School Mirdif has a capacity of 1,000 pupils and Dubai School Al Barsha can accommodate up to 1,200 pupils. Both branches have options for expansion.

Curriculum: American-curriculum education embedded in Islamic values

Fees: Fees will vary from Dh29,900 for kindergarten pupils to Dh36,155 for fourth-graders

Location: Al Barsha and Mirdif

Planned opening date: September

Australian International School

Dubai’s first Australian school is set to open in September.

The school will be able to accommodate more than 2,000 pupils when at full capacity.

In its first year, pupils will be able to enroll in kindergarten to grade five.

The school will follow an inquiry-based learning model and focus on twenty-first-century skills and creativity.

Curriculum: Australian

Fees: Dh 52,000 in kindergarten to Dh63,000 in grade five. Families joining in the inaugural year will get a 25 per cent discount in the first three years.

Location: Al Barsha three

Planned opening date: September

Cedar School

The British curriculum school located in Al Warqa plans to open in September and will accept pupils in foundation stage to year six.

Children as young as three can apply.

The school will focus on fostering leadership, creativity and problem-solving skills in children.

Placed in the affordable category, fees at the school start at Dh21,457, after discount.

The school is offering a 15 per cent discount on fees in its first year, a 10 per cent discount in the second year, and a five per cent discount in the third year.

Curriculum: UK

Fees: Dh21,457 in Foundation stage one to Dh29,778 in year six

Location: Al Warqa

Planned opening date: September

Windsor School

Kings’ will open Windsor School for the 2021-2022 academic year. Courtesy: Kings’ Education

Located near Dubai International Financial Centre, Windsor School will serve families in the districts of Jumeirah 1, Downtown, DIFC, Al Satwa, Business Bay, Deira and Karama.

Windsor School will be open to admissions for families with children from foundation stage one through to year six.

The school is part of King's Education, a school developer in the Emirates.

Children at the primary school will get individual care and opportunities outside of the classroom.

Curriculum: UK

Fees: Parents joining in the first year will pay Dh43,388 in foundation stage one and Dh52,500 in year six

Location: Al Badaa

Planned opening date: To be confirmed

Emirates National Schools Dubai

The school will follow the International Baccalaureate curriculum, considered the gold standard in education by many experts.

In its first year, the school will enroll pupils from kindergarten to grade five.

Emirates National Schools focuses on teaching leadership skills, innovation in education, and the importance of cultural heritage.

The school aims to develop each child's research and critical thinking abilities.

Curriculum: International Baccalaureate

Fees: Dh31,000 in kindergarten to Dh37,000 in grade five

Location: Al Khawaneej one

Planned opening date: September

The Apple International Community School

The institution is the most affordable option among the UK curriculum schools opening in the next academic year.

Annual fees after discount start at Dh14,500 in foundation stage one and go up to Dh17,000 in year six.

The school is offering discounts of between 19 and 22 per cent. The fees include books and uniforms for the year.

The school will have an innovation lab and focus on robotics.

Located in Karama, the school will serve families across Dubai including those in its vicinities such as Bur Dubai and Mankhool.

At full capacity, the school will be able to accommodate around 1,500 pupils.

Curriculum: UK

Fees: Dh14,500-Dh17,000 after discount

Location: Al Karama

Planned opening date: September