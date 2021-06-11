A guide to Dubai’s new private schools and their fees
With prices from Dh14,500 to Dh77,600 per year, the new schools offer a wide variety for parents and children
Ten new private schools are set to open in Dubai during the 2021-22 academic year, with many gearing up to welcome pupils from September.
The new openings will increase Dubai's number of schools to 220 and will create 15,000 new school places.
The schools are in the districts of Tilal Al Ghaf, Al Warqa, Al Karama, Al Barsha, City Walk, Mirdif, Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawaneej and Al Rashidiya.
More than 286,500 pupils already study at private schools in the emirate.
Here's our guide to the eight that have set out their fee structures and opening dates.
Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai
One of UK’s oldest schools is to open its first branch in Dubai this year.
The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai will boast capacity for 2,100 pupils when complete and offer GCSE and A-level qualifications.
In the UK, the school is ranked among the best for GCSE and A-level results.
Located in Tilal Al Ghaf, between Motor City and Sports City, the 40,000-square-metre facility will have a 25-metre swimming pool.
In its first year, the school is offering a 20 per cent discount and fees will range from Dh60,000 in foundation stage one to Dh77,600 in year six.
The school places an emphasis on teaching children perseverance, reflection, and imagination.
Curriculum: UK
Fees: Dh60,000 in foundation stage one to Dh77,600 in year six
Location: In Tilal Al Ghaf, between Motor City and Sports City
Planned opening date: September
Dubai Schools Al Barsha and Mirdif
Two new affordable schools are due to open in September.
Operating under the Dubai Schools name, they will be run by a private sector operator with government funding, under a new model for the city.
Dubai Schools will be operated by Taaleem, one of the country’s top education providers, and will be regulated by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.
The schools will initially be open to those in preschool to Grade 4 and higher year groups will be added as pupils graduate.
The American curriculum is a 12-year system from pre-KG to Grade 12 with a full American High School Diploma.
Dubai School Mirdif has a capacity of 1,000 pupils and Dubai School Al Barsha can accommodate up to 1,200 pupils. Both branches have options for expansion.
Curriculum: American-curriculum education embedded in Islamic values
Fees: Fees will vary from Dh29,900 for kindergarten pupils to Dh36,155 for fourth-graders
Location: Al Barsha and Mirdif
Planned opening date: September
Australian International School
Dubai’s first Australian school is set to open in September.
The school will be able to accommodate more than 2,000 pupils when at full capacity.
In its first year, pupils will be able to enroll in kindergarten to grade five.
The school will follow an inquiry-based learning model and focus on twenty-first-century skills and creativity.
Curriculum: Australian
Fees: Dh 52,000 in kindergarten to Dh63,000 in grade five. Families joining in the inaugural year will get a 25 per cent discount in the first three years.
Location: Al Barsha three
Planned opening date: September
Cedar School
The British curriculum school located in Al Warqa plans to open in September and will accept pupils in foundation stage to year six.
Children as young as three can apply.
The school will focus on fostering leadership, creativity and problem-solving skills in children.
Placed in the affordable category, fees at the school start at Dh21,457, after discount.
The school is offering a 15 per cent discount on fees in its first year, a 10 per cent discount in the second year, and a five per cent discount in the third year.
Curriculum: UK
Fees: Dh21,457 in Foundation stage one to Dh29,778 in year six
Location: Al Warqa
Planned opening date: September
Windsor School
Located near Dubai International Financial Centre, Windsor School will serve families in the districts of Jumeirah 1, Downtown, DIFC, Al Satwa, Business Bay, Deira and Karama.
Windsor School will be open to admissions for families with children from foundation stage one through to year six.
The school is part of King's Education, a school developer in the Emirates.
Children at the primary school will get individual care and opportunities outside of the classroom.
Curriculum: UK
Fees: Parents joining in the first year will pay Dh43,388 in foundation stage one and Dh52,500 in year six
Location: Al Badaa
Planned opening date: To be confirmed
Emirates National Schools Dubai
The school will follow the International Baccalaureate curriculum, considered the gold standard in education by many experts.
In its first year, the school will enroll pupils from kindergarten to grade five.
Emirates National Schools focuses on teaching leadership skills, innovation in education, and the importance of cultural heritage.
The school aims to develop each child's research and critical thinking abilities.
Curriculum: International Baccalaureate
Fees: Dh31,000 in kindergarten to Dh37,000 in grade five
Location: Al Khawaneej one
Planned opening date: September
The Apple International Community School
The institution is the most affordable option among the UK curriculum schools opening in the next academic year.
Annual fees after discount start at Dh14,500 in foundation stage one and go up to Dh17,000 in year six.
The school is offering discounts of between 19 and 22 per cent. The fees include books and uniforms for the year.
The school will have an innovation lab and focus on robotics.
Located in Karama, the school will serve families across Dubai including those in its vicinities such as Bur Dubai and Mankhool.
At full capacity, the school will be able to accommodate around 1,500 pupils.
Curriculum: UK
Fees: Dh14,500-Dh17,000 after discount
Location: Al Karama
Planned opening date: September
Updated: June 11, 2021 10:36 AM