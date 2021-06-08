UAE leaders congratulate graduating class of 2021

UAE leaders have congratulated students and pupils graduating this year.

Rulers posted special messages on social media celebrating the academic success of young people, and reminding them of their duties to the country.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended the online graduation ceremony held by UAE University.

“On the occasion of the graduation of 2,700 children of the nation at the UAE University, we congratulate your families, our country, and entrust the future of the UAE with you," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Your country has invested a lot in you and we expect a lot from you Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

“My sons and daughters, the graduates of the 41st batch of the UAE University, I salute you and congratulate you.

“The future of the UAE lies in the hands of this young generation.

“Your country has invested a lot in you and we expect a lot from you. May God bless you and peace be upon you.”

High school pupils at RAK Academy received a special message from the Ruler of the emirate.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, congratulated the graduates .

In his video message, Sheikh Saud commended pupils who faced difficulties but adapted to online learning during the pandemic.

"You have shown, with your commitment through these adverse times, that you are indeed a special group of people,” he said.

He said it was time for the pupils to take pride in all the hard work they had put into their studies.

"This is a day you will never forget. Moments like these are to be cherished as it signifies a very real triumph that will stay with you for life," Sheikh Saud said.

"This is made all the more satisfying by the fact that it can be celebrated with a live in-person ceremony, one of the first such events since the beginning of the pandemic restrictions."

"The past year had been a difficult one for everyone," he said.

"I can only imagine how tough it must have been for you to adapt to new ways of learning.

"Never let Ras Al Khaimah be a stranger to you, as we will always need bright minds to help us on our journey to prosperity.

“Your path may lead you to foreign shores for further study or employment, but please don’t forget where your story began."

The school held an in-person ceremony at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre and the event was streamed live to audiences.

Sixty pupils were given their certificates.

Last year, pupils at the school organised a drive through ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Awards were given to high achievers and to those who made valuable contributions to the school community.

