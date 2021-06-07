UAE government school final exams to start on Tuesday

Tens of thousands of pupils at the UAE's government schools will start sitting final exams on Tuesday.

Pupils in grades four to 11 will take the tests remotely, while those in grade 12 will sit for in-person assessments.

Children at private schools that follow the Ministry of Education's curriculum will also sit for exams.

Exams will continue until June 17.

The Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority recently announced protocols for the tests.

All pupils, teachers, administrators and support staff – including cleaning and catering staff and security guards – are required to present a negative PCR test result on June 8 and June 13.

These results must not more than four days old.

Pupils and staff should arrive at schools at least 30 minutes before the exam. School gates will open an hour before tests begin.

Most parents and guardians will not be allowed to enter the school. Those accompanying pupils with disabilities can escort children but will need a negative PCR test result and must follow all precautionary measures.

Pupils and staff must wear face masks at all times and follow physical distancing rules.

Children who encounter technical issues preventing them from completing remote exams will get another opportunity between June 20 and June 24.

Results are expected to be announced during the first week of July.

