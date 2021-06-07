UAE government school final exams to start on Tuesday

Grade 12 pupils will sit in-person exams while those in grades four to 11 will take the tests remotely

Schools that follow the UAE Ministry of Education curriculum start final exams on June 8. Philip Cheung / The National
Schools that follow the UAE Ministry of Education curriculum start final exams on June 8. Philip Cheung / The National

Tens of thousands of pupils at the UAE's government schools will start sitting final exams on Tuesday.

Pupils in grades four to 11 will take the tests remotely, while those in grade 12 will sit for in-person assessments.

Children at private schools that follow the Ministry of Education's curriculum will also sit for exams.

Exams will continue until June 17.

The Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority recently announced protocols for the tests.

Read More

Schools that follow the UAE Ministry of Education curriculum start final exams on June 8. Philip Cheung / The NationalUAE announces safety guidelines for grade 12 pupils taking final exams in June

Dubai pupils overjoyed as anticipation builds for return of in-person graduations

All pupils, teachers, administrators and support staff – including cleaning and catering staff and security guards – are required to present a negative PCR test result on June 8 and June 13.

These results must not more than four days old.

Pupils and staff should arrive at schools at least 30 minutes before the exam. School gates will open an hour before tests begin.

Most parents and guardians will not be allowed to enter the school. Those accompanying pupils with disabilities can escort children but will need a negative PCR test result and must follow all precautionary measures.

Pupils and staff must wear face masks at all times and follow physical distancing rules.

Children who encounter technical issues preventing them from completing remote exams will get another opportunity between June 20 and June 24.

Results are expected to be announced during the first week of July.

Covid-19 safety measures in UAE schools – in pictures

Updated: June 7, 2021 03:28 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read