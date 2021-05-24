UAE announces safety guidelines for grade 12 pupils taking final exams in June

Emirates Schools Establishment said term 3 exams mark the end of the curriculum but not the end of the current academic year. Philip Cheung / The National

Schools in the UAE that follow the Ministry of Education curriculum are to follow strict safety guidelines for grade 12 pupils sitting final exams in June.

The Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority on Monday announced the protocols.

Exams will be held from June 8 to 17.

All pupils, teachers, administrators and support staff, including cleaning and catering staff, and security guards, are required to present a negative PCR test result on June 8 and June 13, providing test results are no more than four days old.

Pupils and staff should arrive at schools at least 30 minutes before the exam. School gates will open 60 minutes before tests begin.

Parents and guardians will not be allowed to enter the school. Those accompanying disabled pupils can escort children but will need a negative PCR test result and must follow all precautionary measures.

Pupils and staff must wear face masks at all times and follow physical distancing rules.

Children infected with the virus and those in self-isolation after coming into contact with a patient will be exempt from the exam. They will sit the test at a later date.

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

