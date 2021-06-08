Ten new private schools to open in Dubai in 2021/2022

Ten new private schools are set to open in Dubai for the 2021/2022 academic term.

Dubai’s first Australian curriculum school and the Dubai campus of the prestigious 500-year-old Royal Grammar School Guildford are among the new arrivals.

The schools are located in the districts of Tilal Al Ghaf, Al Warqa, Al Karama, Al Barsha, City Walk, Mirdif, Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawaneej and Rashidiya.

Dubai's government said the decision was "building on strong demand from parents for innovative education offerings".

“We are happy to welcome ten new schools to Dubai, which will now provide parents with more educational choices," said Mohammed Darwish, chief executive of permits and compliance at the city's education regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

"The addition of the new schools is part of our commitment to delivering high-quality education and efforts to further consolidate Dubai’s growth as a global education destination.”

The schools will offer a choice of Australian, UK, US, and IB curricula.

A total of 25 new private schools have opened in Dubai over the past three years. About 286,500 pupils study at private schools in Dubai.

Earlier this year, Dubai's government set out plans for a major expansion of the city in its Urban Master Plan 2040. Among the key goals was to boost the population from 3.3 million in 2020 to 5.8 million within 20 years.

The anticipated growth means the city will physically expand and require more schools, universities and public transport systems.

Exam joy for pupils amid pandemic disruption - in pictures