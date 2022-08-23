MBZUAI welcomes 127 new students for new academic year

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence has welcomed 127 new students before the new academic year, bringing its total student population to 259.

The university, located in Abu Dhabi, received 3,668 student applications — with an admission rate of 3.5 per cent.

It currently boasts courses across three departments, with master’s and doctoral degree programmes in computer vision, machine learning and natural language processing.

Its new intake comprises 22 doctoral and 105 master’s degree students.

.@mbzuai has welcomed 127 new students from more than 25 countries for its fall 2022 semester, almost doubling the total number of students to 259, reflecting the university's efforts in developing AI talent and future builders, innovators and thinkers. pic.twitter.com/pTsL9dI3yE — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 23, 2022

Successful applicants are a mix of local and international students, with 30 from the UAE and the remainder from more than 25 countries — including Japan, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Indonesia and Iraq.

Officials said 23 of the intake come from the top 100 computer science-ranked institutions around the world, while close to a third are female.

“As a research university, one of our central contributions is in the development of AI talent, growing and sustaining a pipeline of future builders, innovators, thinkers and leaders in the field,” said Professor Eric Xing, president of MBZUAI.

At the end of their academic journey, MBZUAI graduates will be equipped with skills and expertise to pursue careers in industries in the UAE and other countries and leading academic institutions to support the fourth Industrial Revolution, officials said.

“This year’s incoming class is a select group of top students from highly reputable global universities who will join us to grow their academic credentials and develop their entrepreneurial aspirations,” said Mr Xing.

“Our ambition is that they’ll partake in exceptional research, bolster industrial innovation in the UAE and contribute to scientific advancements and economic growth for a better world.

MBZUAI ranks at 30 globally in artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning and natural language processing.

This puts MBZUAI ahead of globally renowned research universities such as the University of Michigan, Georgia Tech and Imperial College London.

MBZUAI programmes - in pictures