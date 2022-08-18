UAE pupils celebrate A-level results and eye top universities

Thousands of pupils across the UAE received their A-level and IGCSE results on Thursday and many rejoiced at securing places at their first-choice universities.

After two years of centre-assessed grades, pupils were able to sit summer exams in-person in May.

Pupils received lower A-level grades this year compared to the past two years when exams were not held during to the Covid-19 pandemic, official figures showed on Thursday.

Joy for star pupil

For Muneeb Alvi, an 18-year-old A-level pupil at Pristine Private School in Dubai, it was a day of celebrations as he got the 3A* in physics, chemistry and mathematics he required to attend New York University Abu Dhabi on a full scholarship.

The Pakistani pupil will be studying computer science with a minor in mathematics.

“A lot of my friends got unsatisfactory results. But I had my predicted grades, and they were three A* as well,” he said.

“I had already applied to university in October as they had an early admission process and had a conditional acceptance offer and I needed to maintain these grades.

“I was pretty happy with my grades. When I gave the exams, I knew kind of that I did the best I could.

"With some of my friends, I know that they put in a lot of effort and they were pretty confident once they came out of the exam hall that they would get a good grade and the complete opposite has happened.”

Delighted teen is Bristol bound

Isabelle Darling, an Australian 18-year-old was ecstatic after getting an A* in English Literature and an A* in Psychology and an A in Biology. The pupil will be studying law at Bristol University in the UK in the fall.

“I'm ecstatic to be honest...I went through about I think 15 different emotions. I was very, very nervous beforehand and did not know what to expect,” said the pupil at British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi.

“I thought I'd done well and was happy with how my exams had gone...but obviously hearing everything around it I started to doubt things and was thinking about clearing choices when results.

"I actually cried...I was so overwhelmed at getting into Bristol University which was my top choice. It's just kind of crazy for me to think that this is actually happening. I'm so excited."

The pupil said that after getting her results she felt like a weight had lifted off her shoulders.

Top marks lead to London

Ahmed Mohamed, a Sudanese 18-year-old pupil at British School Al Khubairat will be pursuing a degree in medicine at Imperial College London. The pupil achieved A* and three A.

He needed A* and three A to get into university and was just able to get his spot at the university, though his predicted scored were two A* and two A.

“I still got in to my university of first choice, I can't really complain. I am still happy," he said.

“I've been spoken to all my friends, from what I've been hearing…I don't know if this is just because we're the year right after last year when they didn't have exams or anything...but I've been hearing they (the exam boards) have been a bit harsh this year.”

The pupil hopes to specialise in pediatrics.

Hard work pays off for Ukrainian pupil

Kateryna Golovko celebrates her exam success with her father Denys at Gems Metropole School in Motor City, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Kateryna Golovko, 18-year-old Ukrainian pupil at Gems Metropole School, achieved two A* and an A and will be studying medicine at First Faculty of Medicine Charles University in Prague. The pupil was predicted four A* but was happy with her grades.

“I feel so amazing and grateful because all the nights when I studied and the stressful times that I had to live through paid off in the end,” said the teenager.

“I think the results were consistent and it's even better than what I hoped for, especially in Chemistry.”

Julia Medeiros a pupil from Brazil at Gems Metropole School, said she was extremely excited as she had managed to get an A in Biology.

“I worked really hard for it and I am very, very, very happy,” said the 17-year-old pupil.

“I am satisfied with most of my grades. I didn't get into a university yet. I'm planning to go to Brazil to study Agricultural Engineering and have to do a national exam to get into the university.”