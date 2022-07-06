UAE pupils score two points higher than global average in IB results

UAE pupils outshone their global counterparts with an average score of 34.03 in the International Baccalaureate diploma results this year.

For the diploma programme globally, total points averaged 31.98 this year, a dip from 32.99 last year.

To receive the IB diploma a pupil needs to score 24 points or more. UAE pupils had a 94.28 per cent pass rate in 2022 while the global pass rate was 85.6.

The average grade per subject in the UAE was 5.39 out of 7 in 2022, while the average grade worldwide was 5.12.

Quote I was beyond elated. It was much beyond anything I was expecting Trisha Agrawal, 17

In May, pupils sat the summer International Baccalaureate exams in person for the first time since 2019. Last year, pupils were given grades based on internal assessments, an extended essay and predicted scores.

In the UAE, more than 2,000 pupils will receive their IB results at 4pm on Wednesday, although schools received the results a day in advance.

Drishtee Johar gets a hug from her principal, Nargish Khambatta, for her IB results at Gems Modern Academy, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Pupils will be able to access their results online. On Wednesday, 173,878 pupils around the world will receive their results.

Of the 12,614 pupils around the world who scored more than 40 points in the IB, 337 pupils were in the UAE.

Last year, IB diploma programme pupils in the UAE scored an average of 35.89 points, out of a maximum of 45.

Gems Modern Academy in Nad Al Sheba announced results to pupils on Tuesday evening, a day early.

Bhumit Singh, 17, a pupil at the school scored 40 out of 45.

"It feels terrific. I was really, really stressed before. Just before I got my results, every sort of scenario went through my head. I'm really happy with the final result," Bhumit said.

The pupil had a conditional offer from the University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, and needed to get 38 to get admission.

The pupil scored a six in math and physics and can now transfer some credits and skip courses.

Jay Goenka, 17, an Indian pupil at the school, scored 41 out of 45 and will be heading to the University of Illinois to study computer engineering.

“I was quite nervous with a couple of the papers because some of these were quite hard. So it is a big relief that I was able to score seven in chemistry," Jay said.

The pupil said that sitting the exams was challenging because they occasionally had more than one subject on the same day.

"It was something I wasn't looking forward to but it was a good experience," he said.

He scored a six out of seven in mathematics and got sevens in physics and chemistry, which will mean he can skip a few courses at university and use the time to do internships.

Kabir Pujji, an 18-year-old Indian pupil at the school, scored 33 points.

"I'm not particularly happy with the scores but I'm happy to have met my university conditional," said the pupil who will be studying at the University of British Columbia.

"In some subjects I did better than expected and in others I did a lot worse," Kabir said.

The pupil will head to Canada to pursue bachelor's studies in computer science and later a master's degree in management.

Trisha Agrawal, 17, an Indian pupil, scored 41 and will be heading to Sauder School of Business in Canada to study marketing in the autumn.

"I was beyond elated. It was much beyond anything I was expecting," she said.

Nargish Khambatta, principal at Gems Modern Academy, said the cohort's average was 35.95.

Of the 87 candidates registered for the May 2022 session, 25 per cent of the pupils achieved 40 points or higher.

Ms Khambatta spoke of the resilience of pupils because some had lost relatives during the pandemic or had family businesses take a hit, but the children had persevered.

North London Collegiate School in Dubai had 23 pupils sit the IB exams this year, with an average score of 38.1. At the school, two pupils achieved a score of 43 out of 45 and 40 per cent scored more than 40 out of 45.

James Monaghan, principal at the school, said that it was much better for pupils to sit the exams in person as the results will more accurately reflect what they have learnt.

“It’s an actual test of their knowledge and a much more realistic representation of what they can achieve. The way it’s been operated during Covid is not good for anybody because there is a certain degree of uncertainty," Mr Monaghan said.

“Ninety-five per cent of our pupils have got their first choice of university; 60 per cent of the pupils are going to the UK, 30 per cent to the US, and about 10 per cent to other parts of the world.”

Sumanyu Tonapi receiving his IB results from Sunipa Neogi, IB co-ordinator at Gems Modern Academy. Pawan Singh / The National

Leigh Girven, principal at Greenfield International School, said they had 44 pupils sit for the diploma and 12 pupils for the careers-related programme.

"Our average score this year is 35.7, which is a huge increase since the last face-to-face exam in 2019, where our average was 31.25," Ms Girven said.

“It’s a very strong move upwards for our pupils and we think most of it is down to rigorous monitoring and checking from our teachers, and parental support.

“Students do find the face-to-face exams more challenging because they have to revise a larger amount of content. The worldwide average dropped by a point this year and I think all schools find the face-to-face exams more challenging.”

Going into the third year of the pandemic has not made exam season any easier, with school officials saying the children were doing exceptionally well under the circumstances.

“To say that this cohort of graduates and their teachers have had it tough, is an understatement. They have faced the challenges of distance learning, and irregular examination practice opportunities; to have done as well as they all have is a monumental achievement," said Glen Radojkovich, deputy director of IB curriculum at Taaleem.

Taaleem schools had a 100 per cent pass rate with pupils scoring an average of 35.7 points.