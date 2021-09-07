Dubai schools look at staggered start times as heavy traffic returns

Traffic along Hessa street in Dubai as parents and drivers pick up school children at the end of the school day. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National

Some schools in Dubai are in talks with the city’s transport authority to reduce traffic around campuses during peak drop-off and pick-up hours.

Parents said congestion around key school zones in Dubai had become “unbearable and frustrating” since the majority of pupils returned to in-person classes last week.

Motorists travelling through areas with several schools in one place, including Hessa Street, Al Barsha South, Dubailand and Mirdif, said their journey times had nearly doubled since the new term started.

Many suggested that staggered start times, the addition of dedicated school slip roads and more parking zones around schools would help to ease peak hour traffic.

Quote Many parents were waiting over 45 minutes to drop their children at the front entrance, which resulted in a back-up of traffic onto the main highway Rob Commons, Uptown School in Mirdif

Others blamed the problem on bad road etiquette, with many drivers cutting queues and failing to follow school drop-off systems.

Lisa Johnson, principal at American Academy for Girls in Mirdif, said the “smooth transition of traffic is a continuing challenge” but solutions are in regular review to relieve congestion at peak times.

“Prior to school we set up a task force to review the issue and changed our hours to dismiss earlier than the schools surrounding us,” she said.

“We have redesigned our car park to streamline drop-off and this has helped ease traffic.

“I am in contact with the Roads and Transport Authority in the hopes that another through-street can be organised to reduce congestion for several schools in the area.”

Within the coming weeks, she said many schools will resume after-school activities, which should alleviate some of the traffic at the end of the day. The school currently has 500 pupils on campus.

45-minute delays to classes

Rob Commons, principal of Uptown School in Mirdif, said part of the solution is in guiding parents to use the systems in place correctly.

Last week, 1,100 pupils returned to the campus out of 1,206 in total.

“Often, one car parked in the wrong place can cause a huge backlog of traffic,” he said.

“Staggered times were considered as an option, but we chose to focus our efforts on how we can better manage the traffic flow on campus.

“On the first day of the year, many parents were waiting over 45 minutes to drop their children at the front entrance, which resulted in a back-up of traffic onto the main highway. This was a similar issue for the first three days.

“On the fourth day, we redesigned our drop off system and created two through-lanes for those dropping at primary and two drop-off lanes for secondary.”

While parents are still getting used to the system, he said the impact has been significant, with drop off times now "well below three minutes".

Ben Blackwood, bursar at Dubai College on Hessa Street, said traffic is always a bane during the first week of the term.

“It was the first day of a new academic year and so in our case we had nearly 200 new pupils [in addition to existing pupils], so cars were picking up for the first time and were not fully aware of our drop-off and pick-up systems,” he said.

“Consequently, things were slicker on Thursday than they had been on Sunday.”

With school buses now permitted to run at 100 per cent capacity, Mr Blackwood said parents may consider school transport as an option for next term.

“Last year, buses were only permitted to be 50 per cent full, which meant that more children had to come by car,” he said.

“We are now permitted to use all bus seats, but some children and parents have got used to their cars.

“We have seen an increase in bus use this week and I hope that trend will continue.”

Hessa Street corridor among worst for traffic

Mother of two Carlene Thurston, 40, drives from the desert suburb of Arabian Ranches to Dubai College in Knowledge Village to drop her children off at school.

This term, she said traffic has been considerably worse, mainly due to the addition of more housing and schools in Al Barsha and Dubailand.

“It should be a 20 minute journey but on Sunday it took one hour to get there and 45 minutes back,” she said.

“When we first moved here 12 years ago, there was nothing further out than us - now there is Town Square, Mira, Layan and Mudon.

She said the addition of an extra road lane on Hessa Street could alleviate some of the congestion or “perhaps the RTA could offer a free bus service around Arabian Ranches” to limit the hundreds of cars that drop off at schools in the area.

David Bullock, 43, said getting in and out to his son’s school in Mirdif was difficult.

“It has become really bad as it was taking me just 20 minutes to get there and back last year, but that journey has now doubled due to drive-through drop offs and the addition of four of five schools in the same area."

Mr Bullock suggested one-way systems during peak times could be a way of easing traffic flow.

“If that is not possible, outer school car parking spaces should be cordoned and turned into filter lanes for parents doing drop-offs and pick-ups.”

How to do it right – driving to and from school

Watch out for extra traffic guidance and follow the directions of school staff, traffic guides or police

Drivers dropping or collecting kids must not obstruct traffic

Park your vehicle safely, even if a few steps away from the school

Do not park in non-dedicated areas or in the second lane

Parents dropping or collecting kids, should guide them and/or give them safety instructions to reach the school/your vehicle safely

If you have improvement proposals for your school, engage with the school administration to articulate those

Source: Thomas Edelmann, founder of RoadSafety UAE

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

